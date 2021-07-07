NEW DELHI: Actor Rajinikanth’s next film Annaatthe has confirmed a theatrical release for the Diwali weekend on 4 November. The action drama film written and directed by Siva and produced by Sun Pictures stars Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff in lead roles.

As cinemas are expected to reopen in a staggered manner in most states with the easing of restrictions, even Bollywood big-star films, such as Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, sports drama ’83, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam may not release before Diwali.

Film trade specialists expect phased resumption of cinemas with theatres in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh planning to reopen by July and Maharashtra, possibly by September. This, they said, might allow theatres to screen medium-budget films during the Independence Day weekend, while big-ticket films will arrive only around Diwali.

Large-scale films awaiting release across languages include titles such as Sooryavanshi, ‘83, Atrangi Re, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Prithviraj, Jersey, Lal Singh Chaddha, Satyameva Jayate, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bachchan Pandey, Pathan, and Cirkus.

Similarly, southern producers who held back the release of new Malayalam and Tamil content such as Marakkar, Aaraattu, Annaatthe due to the elections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu will be keen to announce these titles as cinemas open up. Even for Telugu, the calendar was packed till mid-October before the second wave started with titles such as RRR, Ghani, Pushpa, Liger, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and F3 lined up.

Devang Sampat, chief executive officer, Cinepolis India, expects theatres to first screen regional language cinema, followed by Bollywood and Hollywood films. With markets like the US now open, American movies such as Fast and Furious 9, A Quite Place 2, The Conjuring 3 and Cruella that have already released in other parts of the world, may make their way to India in the initial weeks after theatres start operating.

