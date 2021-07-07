Rajinikanth’s next film scheduled for Diwali

Devang Sampat, chief executive officer, Cinepolis India, expects theatres to first screen regional language cinema, followed by Bollywood and Hollywood films. With markets like the US now open, American movies such as Fast and Furious 9, A Quite Place 2, The Conjuring 3 and Cruella that have already released in other parts of the world, may make their way to India in the initial weeks after theatres start operating.