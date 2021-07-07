Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >Rajinikanth’s next film scheduled for Diwali

Rajinikanth’s next film scheduled for Diwali

Premium
Annaatthe has confirmed a theatrical release for the Diwali weekend on 4 November
2 min read . 10:43 AM IST Lata Jha

  • As cinemas are expected to reopen in a staggered manner in most states with the easing of restrictions, even Bollywood big-star films, such as Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, sports drama ’83, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam may not release before Diwali

NEW DELHI: Actor Rajinikanth’s next film Annaatthe has confirmed a theatrical release for the Diwali weekend on 4 November. The action drama film written and directed by Siva and produced by Sun Pictures stars Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff in lead roles.

NEW DELHI: Actor Rajinikanth’s next film Annaatthe has confirmed a theatrical release for the Diwali weekend on 4 November. The action drama film written and directed by Siva and produced by Sun Pictures stars Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff in lead roles.

As cinemas are expected to reopen in a staggered manner in most states with the easing of restrictions, even Bollywood big-star films, such as Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, sports drama ’83, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam may not release before Diwali.

As cinemas are expected to reopen in a staggered manner in most states with the easing of restrictions, even Bollywood big-star films, such as Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, sports drama ’83, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam may not release before Diwali.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Film trade specialists expect phased resumption of cinemas with theatres in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh planning to reopen by July and Maharashtra, possibly by September. This, they said, might allow theatres to screen medium-budget films during the Independence Day weekend, while big-ticket films will arrive only around Diwali.

Large-scale films awaiting release across languages include titles such as Sooryavanshi, ‘83, Atrangi Re, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Prithviraj, Jersey, Lal Singh Chaddha, Satyameva Jayate, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bachchan Pandey, Pathan, and Cirkus.

Similarly, southern producers who held back the release of new Malayalam and Tamil content such as Marakkar, Aaraattu, Annaatthe due to the elections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu will be keen to announce these titles as cinemas open up. Even for Telugu, the calendar was packed till mid-October before the second wave started with titles such as RRR, Ghani, Pushpa, Liger, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and F3 lined up.

Devang Sampat, chief executive officer, Cinepolis India, expects theatres to first screen regional language cinema, followed by Bollywood and Hollywood films. With markets like the US now open, American movies such as Fast and Furious 9, A Quite Place 2, The Conjuring 3 and Cruella that have already released in other parts of the world, may make their way to India in the initial weeks after theatres start operating.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Is IIFL Home Finance’s NCD a good option for investors?

Premium

Lenders in talks with India’s vaccine makers to expand capacity

Premium

Banks  worry as Future Group asset sale stalls

Premium

Why Sebi is strengthening independent directors

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!