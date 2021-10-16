New Delhi: Actor Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in a film titled Bheed with director Anubhav Sinha known for Thappad and Article 15 . It will be co-produced by Sinha and T-Series.

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India, Rao started his career by making a small, uncredited appearance as a news reader in Ram Gopal Varma's 2010 political thriller Rann but was first noticed in Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010), an anthology of three stories.

A lead role in horror film Ragini MMS (2011) and supporting characters in Bejoy Nambiar's crime thriller Shaitan (2011), Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur-Part 2 (2012) and Reema Kagtis suspense thriller Talaash: The Answer Lie Within followed though Rao gained significant acclaim and notice only for Abhishek Kapoor’s buddy drama film Kai Po Che! (2013), co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Amit Sadh, based on Chetan Bhagat's 2008 novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life.

In 2013, Rao appeared in the Hansal Mehta-directed biographical drama Shahid, for which he won the national award for best actor, and later also collaborated with the director on his drama film Citylights (2014). Supporting roles in female-centric films like Queen (2014) and Dolly Ki Doli (2015) led to his breakthrough phase in 2017, when he appeared in survival drama Trapped (2017), romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and black comedy Newton, India’s official entry to the Academy Awards that year. In 2018, he joined the Rs. 100 crore club with his horror-comedy Stree.

Rao who made his digital debut with ALTBalaji's historical biographical web mini-series Bose: Dead/Alive, has since then seen films like Chhalaang and Ludo release directly on video streaming platforms during the pandemic in 2020.

His horror-comedy Roohi was one of the first Hindi films to release in theatres post the first covid wave. He will next be seen in comedy-drama Hum Do Humare Do that streams on Disney+ Hotstar this Diwali and has finished shooting for a film called Badhaai Do, a spiritual successor to Badhaai Ho. He is also committed to the Hindi remake of Telugu film HIT.

