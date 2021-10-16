Rajkummar Rao announces next film with Anubhav Sinha

In 2013, Rao appeared in the Hansal Mehta-directed biographical drama Shahid, for which he won the national award for best actor, and later also collaborated with the director on his drama film Citylights (2014). Supporting roles in female-centric films like Queen (2014) and Dolly Ki Doli (2015) led to his breakthrough phase in 2017, when he appeared in survival drama Trapped (2017), romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and black comedy Newton, India’s official entry to the Academy Awards that year. In 2018, he joined the Rs. 100 crore club with his horror-comedy Stree.