Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Badhaai Do’ to release on 11 February

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Badhaai Do is the second Hindi film in recent times to have announced a release date after Akshay Kumar’s action film Bachchan Pandey that will release in theatres for the Holi weekend on 18 March
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s comedy drama Badhaai Do will arrive in theatres on 11 February, the makers have said. The film is part of the 2018 hit Badhaai Ho franchise starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri and Gajraj Rao.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s comedy drama Badhaai Do will arrive in theatres on 11 February, the makers have said. The film is part of the 2018 hit Badhaai Ho franchise starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri and Gajraj Rao.
To be sure, major film territories like Delhi and Haryana have still not reopened cinemas while others like Maharashtra are operating at 50% capacity. Badhaai Do is the second Hindi film in recent times to have announced a release date after Akshay Kumar’s action film Bachchan Pandey that will release in theatres for the Holi weekend on 18 March.
To be sure, major film territories like Delhi and Haryana have still not reopened cinemas while others like Maharashtra are operating at 50% capacity. Badhaai Do is the second Hindi film in recent times to have announced a release date after Akshay Kumar’s action film Bachchan Pandey that will release in theatres for the Holi weekend on 18 March.
A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India, Rao started his career by making a small, uncredited appearance as a news reader in Ram Gopal Varma's 2010 political thriller Rann but was first noticed in Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010). A lead role in horror film Ragini MMS (2011) and supporting characters in Bejoy Nambiar's crime thriller Shaitan (2011), Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur-Part 2 (2012) and Reema Kagti’s suspense thriller Talaash: The Answer Lie Within followed though Rao gained significant acclaim and notice only for Abhishek Kapoor’s buddy drama film Kai Po Che! (2013). His breakthrough roles came in 2017, with survival drama Trapped (2017), romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and black comedy Newton, India’s official entry to the Academy Awards that year. In 2018, he joined the ₹100 crore club with his horror comedy Stree.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Pednekar made her acting debut with Sharat Katariya's romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), starring opposite Ayushmann Khurranna, that proved to be a sleeper hit. She followed this up with hits like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, apart from Netflix original Lust Stories.
During the covid-19 pandemic, two of Pednekar’s films, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and Durgamati: The Myth, an adaptation of the Telugu horror thriller Bhaagamathie, released on video streaming platforms.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!