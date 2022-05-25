Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Bheed’ to release on 18 November

Bheed will release in cinemas on 18 November. (Photo: Twitter)
2 min read . 10:29 AM ISTLata Jha

  • Bheed has been co-produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Bheed, directed by Anubhav Sinha, will release in cinemas on 18 November. Bheed has been co-produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Pednekar made her acting debut with Sharat Katariya’s romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), starring opposite Ayushmann Khurranna, that proved to be a sleeper hit. After a year-long absence from the screen, she appeared in social drama Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), alongside Akshay Kumar, which touched upon the need for eradication of open defecatiom inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission. She followed this up with director Abhishek Chaubey’s crime drama Sonchiriya in 2019, where she played a young housewife on the run in rural Chambal, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Manoj Bajpayee, after which she was seen as the septuagenarian sharpshooter Chandro Tomar in Tushar Hiranandani’s biographical film Saand Ki Aankh, along with Taapsee Pannu who played her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar.

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India, Rao started his career by making a small, uncredited appearance as a news reader in Ram Gopal Varma’s 2010 political thriller Rann but was first noticed in Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010). A lead role in horror film Ragini MMS (2011) and supporting characters in Bejoy Nambiar’s crime thriller Shaitan (2011), Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur-Part 2 (2012) and Reema Kagti’s suspense thriller Talaash: The Answer Lies Within followed, though Rao gained significant acclaim and notice only for Abhishek Kapoor’s buddy drama film Kai Po Che! (2013). His breakthrough roles came in 2017, with survival drama Trapped (2017), romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and black comedy Newton, India’s official entry to the Academy Awards that year. In 2018, he joined the 100 crore club with his horror comedy Stree.