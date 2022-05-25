Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Bheed’ to release on 18 November

Pednekar made her acting debut with Sharat Katariya’s romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), starring opposite Ayushmann Khurranna, that proved to be a sleeper hit. After a year-long absence from the screen, she appeared in social drama Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), alongside Akshay Kumar, which touched upon the need for eradication of open defecatiom inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission. She followed this up with director Abhishek Chaubey’s crime drama Sonchiriya in 2019, where she played a young housewife on the run in rural Chambal, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Manoj Bajpayee, after which she was seen as the septuagenarian sharpshooter Chandro Tomar in Tushar Hiranandani’s biographical film Saand Ki Aankh, along with Taapsee Pannu who played her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar.