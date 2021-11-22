New Delhi: Badhaai Do , a sequel to 2018 film Badhaai Ho , starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, has moved its theatrical release date to 4 February, 2022. The film that was earlier supposed to release on the Republic Day weekend in January, will no longer clash with Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj and John Abraham’s Attack , both of which are scheduled for the same week.

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India, Rao started his career by making a small, uncredited appearance as a news reader in Ram Gopal Varma's 2010 political thriller Rann but was first noticed in Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010), an anthology of three stories. A lead role in horror film Ragini MMS (2011) and supporting characters in Bejoy Nambiar's crime thriller Shaitan (2011), Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur-Part 2 (2012) and Reema Kagtis suspense thriller Talaash: The Answer Lie Within followed though Rao gained significant acclaim and notice only for Abhishek Kapoor’s buddy drama film Kai Po Che! (2013). His breakthrough roles came in 2017, with survival drama Trapped (2017), romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and black comedy Newton, India’s official entry to the Academy Awards that year. In 2018, he joined the Rs. 100 crore club with his horror comedy Stree.

Pednekar made her acting debut with Sharat Katariya's romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), starring opposite Ayushmann Khurranna, that proved to be a sleeper hit. She followed this up with hits like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, apart from Netflix original Lust Stories, an anthology where her segment was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

During the covid-19 pandemic, two of Pednekar’s films, Dolly KItty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and Durgamati: The Myth, an adaptation of the Telugu horror thriller Bhaagamathie, released on video streaming platforms.

