Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer ‘Badhaai Do’ moves to February

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India, Rao started his career by making a small, uncredited appearance as a news reader in Ram Gopal Varma's 2010 political thriller Rann but was first noticed in Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010), an anthology of three stories. A lead role in horror film Ragini MMS (2011) and supporting characters in Bejoy Nambiar's crime thriller Shaitan (2011), Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur-Part 2 (2012) and Reema Kagtis suspense thriller Talaash: The Answer Lie Within followed though Rao gained significant acclaim and notice only for Abhishek Kapoor’s buddy drama film Kai Po Che! (2013). His breakthrough roles came in 2017, with survival drama Trapped (2017), romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and black comedy Newton, India’s official entry to the Academy Awards that year. In 2018, he joined the Rs. 100 crore club with his horror comedy Stree.