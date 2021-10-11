New Delhi: Romantic comedy Hum Do Humare Do starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon will skip the wait for theatrical release and premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 29 October. The film. also starring Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aparshakti Khurrana, has been produced by Maddock Films whose previous release Mimi , also featuring Sanon, had streamed on Netflix.

Disney had earlier also announced the direct-to-digital release of titles like Shiddat and Sanak. It has premiered films such as Hungama 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India and The Big Bull over the past few months.

As theatres reopen in the key territory Maharashtra later this month, a number of filmmakers are looking at locking dates for theatrical releases. However, the backlog over the past year-and-a-half may result in inadequate showcasing for several ready projects. Though trade experts say the resumption of big-screen releases will gradually mean an end to the aggressive turn video streaming platforms had taken to acquire films for direct digital premieres, some producers are likely to take the OTT route for projects that may not find viable showcasing in cinemas.

Netflix which will soon stream Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, has already premiered titles such as Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dilruba and Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl On The Train earlier this year. Amazon Prime Video had Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan and Dharma Productions’ Shershaah streaming recently.

Trade analysts and entertainment industry experts said digital has emerged stronger than ever before during the pandemic and is unlikely to go away any time soon, despite theatre owners urging filmmakers to release films for big screens to help in the recovery of the industry.

The economics also make sense. For second-rung stars, producers may not see sense in spending an additional ₹8-10 crore for publicity and advertising on a film made on a budget of Rs. 15 crore when a streaming platform is ready to cough up around Rs. 20 crore with no distribution or marketing costs.

