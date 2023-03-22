Rajkummar Rao’s new film to release on 15 September

In recent months, T-Series is known for horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, made on a budget of ₹90 crore, that earned over ₹180 crore in box-office collections—a rare profitable Hindi film in recent months. Ek Villain Returns, which released mid-last year, just about recovered its investment. It has also backed productions such as Thank God (starring Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh), Vikram Vedha (a remake of the Tamil hit by the same name, starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan) and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. There’s much to follow over the next few months—from Adipurush, a multilingual mythological featuring Prabhas, to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.