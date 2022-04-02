This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this," Rao tweeted.
The official Twitter account of CIBIL is yet to reply to the actor.
Earlier Bollywood actress Sunny Leone also became a alleged that a fraud had taken place in which her PAN card was used to get a loan of ₹2,000 which has also affected her credit score. The actor is the latest one who has claimed that her PAN card is being used to take loans and is being used for doing forgery by using the dubious method.
