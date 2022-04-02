Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Media /  Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao says his PAN card used for loan fraud, says CIBIL score hit

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao says his PAN card used for loan fraud, says CIBIL score hit

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao 
1 min read . 11:56 AM IST Livemint

  • Rajkummar Rao claimed because of this fraud, his credit score was affected and asked the officials at Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) to look into the matter.

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao today said he has been a victim of a PAN card fraud where his PAN card details was misused to take a loan on his name.

The 37-year-old actor claimed because of this fraud, his credit score was affected and asked the officials at Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) to look into the matter.

"#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this," Rao tweeted.

The official Twitter account of CIBIL is yet to reply to the actor.

Earlier Bollywood actress Sunny Leone also became a alleged that a fraud had taken place in which her PAN card was used to get a loan of 2,000 which has also affected her credit score. The actor is the latest one who has claimed that her PAN card is being used to take loans and is being used for doing forgery by using the dubious method.

