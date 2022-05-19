Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘HIT’ to release on 15 July

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Known for their entertaining and emotional storylines, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies have provided ample fodder for remakes in different languages over the years
NEW DELHI: HIT: The First Case, the Hindi remake of the Telugu film by the same name, starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, will release in cinemas on 15 July. The action action thriller was originally directed by debutant Sailesh Kolanu and jointly produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni. It featured Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in lead roles.
Known for their entertaining and emotional storylines, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies have provided ample fodder for remakes in different languages over the years. Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 2 (a remake of Telugu movie Kshanam), Ranveer Singh’s action comedy Simmba (Telugu film Temper) and Salman Khan’s action romantic comedy Bodyguard (Malayalam film of the same name) are some of the biggest blockbuster remakes in recent years, with profits of ₹101 crore, ₹100 crore and ₹74 crore, respectively.
Film experts said south Indian cinema has perfected the art of making commercially viable mainstream entertainers with drama and emotions, a formula Bollywood is yet to get right, especially lately, as the failure of big-ticket films such as Thugs of Hindostan and Kalank shows. Most south Indian language films, especially those in Tamil and Telugu, know how to appeal to the lowest common denominator without losing sense of the plot. In an earlier interview with Mint, Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had said while the Hindi movie industry was doing well in terms of scripts until five years ago, things have become a little stale now and the uncommon treatment (of these south Indian films) is a bonus.
Recently, Abundantia Entertainment, known for films such as Baby, Airlift, and Toilet- Ek Prem Katha, had announced the Hindi remake of critically acclaimed Malayalam film Home. The family drama had recently started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Abundantia will co-produce the film along with original makers Friday Film House, whose earlier film Angamaly Diaries will also see a Hindi remake.