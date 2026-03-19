Rajinikanth–Kamal film spotlights Bollywood’s struggle with mega collaborations

Lata Jha
3 min read19 Mar 2026, 11:41 AM IST
logo
Tamil superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth will come together for an untitled action film expected in 2027.
Summary
Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth's collaboration for a 2027 film highlights Tamil cinema's strength in bringing stars together, unlike Bollywood, where egos and financial complexities often impede such projects. This successful model emphasizes narrative-driven filmmaking and a supportive fan culture.

As the Tamil film industry pulls off the near-impossible—bringing together two of its biggest icons, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, for a 2027 action film—the contrast with Bollywood has rarely been sharper.

The gap underscores a deeper structural challenge: while southern cinema is increasingly enabling large-scale collaborations, Bollywood continues to struggle with star economics, egos and execution risks.

In Hindi cinema, attempts to bring top stars together have repeatedly faltered. Projects like the remake of Ram Lakhan have failed to take off, while Tiger vs Pathaan—a much-hyped spy film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan—has been deemed unviable for now by Yash Raj Films.

In contrast, Tamil cinema continues to mount such collaborations with tighter budgets and stronger studio backing, often anchored in compelling storytelling.

Also Read | Priced out: Southern cinema’s costly turn dents footfall

Trade experts say such ensemble projects are a near-guarantee at the box office, as combined fan bases drive theatrical footfalls and ensure recovery through ancillary rights.

Cost pressures

“Financially, assembling two major Hindi film stars can dramatically inflate production economics before filming even begins. Actor remuneration in Bollywood is structured around either large upfront fees or profit participation models. When two top stars are involved, backend negotiations become extremely complicated because producers must balance revenue sharing across theatrical, satellite, and digital rights,” said Abhishek S. Vyas, founder and chief executive officer of AVS, an arts and entertainment company.

Scheduling is another major hurdle.

“Most leading actors plan projects years in advance. Aligning availability for long shooting schedules across international locations or action-heavy productions becomes a logistical puzzle,” Vyas added.

He also flagged risk concentration: “A film featuring two superstars automatically becomes a very high-budget event film. That increases pressure on theatrical performance because recovery expectations rise substantially.”

“In comparison, industries like Tamil cinema often operate within stronger filmmaker-led ecosystems. Directors and studios sometimes command greater creative authority, and star collaborations are culturally positioned as celebrations of cinema rather than competitive positioning exercises. There is also a strong tradition of fan culture supporting collaborations as historic moments rather than comparing individual dominance. That collective audience enthusiasm reduces perceived risk and encourages experimentation,” Vyas explained.

Film distributor and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi echoed this view, pointing to stronger production and distribution ecosystems in the South.

“It’s tougher in Hindi because the talent management agencies representing actors will prohibit the mounting of such films,” Rathi said, adding that the formula can draw audiences in large numbers if backed by a strong script.

Also Read | This Tamil film was pulled from Netflix—all because of three songs

Big upside

To be sure, when such collaborations work, the payoff is enormous.

Industry experts say dual-star films become “cultural event” spectacles, driving anticipation across geographies and generations. They also maximize revenues across theatrical, digital and global licensing markets, while improving marketing efficiency as fan bases combine rather than compete.

Creatively, such projects push filmmakers towards layered, character-driven storytelling—something audiences increasingly favour over one-dimensional narratives.

They can also help revive theatrical exhibition by creating large-scale, must-watch cinema moments.

Hindi cinema, historically, has thrived on multi-starrers, delivering hits like Amar Akbar Anthony, Sholay and Waqt.

Yet replicating that success today has become harder.

“It is harder to bring together bigger stars in our industry today due to skyrocketing budgets. It becomes financially unfeasible at times to have two stars of equal stature in the same frame. And of course, you need to offer them a script that is impossible to refuse,” said film producer Anand Pandit.

Script first

Pandit pointed out that southern industries have cracked this balance better.

“In the South, not only are film budgets very carefully calibrated, scripts like Baabubali, Vikram and RRR make space for all stars to shine equally,” he said.

Also Read | Certification delays remain a chronic headache for producers, cinema owners

Budgets, he added, must be structured to accommodate multiple stars without straining finances, while also factoring in higher production scale and marketing costs.

“In regional industries, including Tamil, the ecosystem is more narrative-oriented rather than driven only by star power. There is a very strong culture of director-driven cinema, and stars sometimes collaborate because they respect the filmmaker’s vision or the novelty of the theme. Also, the storytelling often justifies the coming together of stars more organically, which makes alignment easier,” Pandit said.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics