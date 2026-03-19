As the Tamil film industry pulls off the near-impossible—bringing together two of its biggest icons, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, for a 2027 action film—the contrast with Bollywood has rarely been sharper.
Rajinikanth–Kamal film spotlights Bollywood’s struggle with mega collaborations
SummaryKamal Haasan and Rajinikanth's collaboration for a 2027 film highlights Tamil cinema's strength in bringing stars together, unlike Bollywood, where egos and financial complexities often impede such projects. This successful model emphasizes narrative-driven filmmaking and a supportive fan culture.
As the Tamil film industry pulls off the near-impossible—bringing together two of its biggest icons, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, for a 2027 action film—the contrast with Bollywood has rarely been sharper.
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