Jio Studios announces new film with Rajshri Productions1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, may invest as much as ₹3,000 crore to boost Jio Cinema’s subscription and advertising revenues, according to the estimates of film trade experts.
Film production and distribution house Rajshri Productions has partnered with Jio Studios for a new film titled Dono. The film will be directed by Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×