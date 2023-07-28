Film production and distribution house Rajshri Productions has partnered with Jio Studios for a new film titled Dono. The film will be directed by Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish.

Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, may invest as much as ₹3,000 crore to boost Jio Cinema’s subscription and advertising revenues, according to the estimates of film trade experts.

Earlier this year, Jio Studios announced a plan to create a repertoire of 100 movies and web originals to bolster the streaming platform’s standing and retain customer engagement after the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The company started work on several movie projects in the pre-pandemic days and is now likely to directly stream a few on its OTT platform, and some others may be released in theatres. Mumbai-based Rajshri Productions, established in 1947, is known for several successful and critically acclaimed movies between the 1960s and 1980s such as Dosti (1964), Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se (1978), Nadiya Ke Paar (1982), Saaransh (1984), Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Kaun (1994) and Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999). Recent projects include Piya Albela, a TV serial on Zee TV, created by Sooraj Barjatya.

At the end of the 1980s, when the film industry experienced a slump due to the advent of home video, Rajshri brought out musical teenage romance, Maine Pyar Kiya, directed in-house by Sooraj R. Barjatya.

Barjatya built on the success of Maine Pyar Kiya with other blockbusters like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hain. The former remains one of the highest grossing releases in the history of Indian cinema, and won the National Award for the most popular film providing wholesome entertainment. His last directorial venture Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan, released in November.