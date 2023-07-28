Jio Studios announces new film with Rajshri Productions

The company started work on several movie projects in the pre-pandemic days and is now likely to directly stream a few on its OTT platform, and some others may be released in theatres. Mumbai-based Rajshri Productions, established in 1947, is known for several successful and critically acclaimed movies between the 1960s and 1980s such as Dosti (1964), Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se (1978), Nadiya Ke Paar (1982), Saaransh (1984), Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Kaun (1994) and Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999). Recent projects include Piya Albela, a TV serial on Zee TV, created by Sooraj Barjatya.