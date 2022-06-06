OPEN APP
Film production and distribution house Rajshri Productions has partnered with Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media for their next film Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher.

Jain is known for films like Dekh Indian Circus and Malaal. Mumbai-based Rajshri Productions, established in 1947, is known for several successful and critically acclaimed movies between the 1960s and 1980s such as Dosti (1964), Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se (1978), Nadiya Ke Paar (1982), Saaransh (1984), Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Kaun (1994) and Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999). Recent projects include Piya Albela, a TV serial on Zee TV, created by Sooraj Barjatya.

At the end of the 1980s, when the film industry experienced a slump due to the advent of home video, Rajshri brought out musical teenage romance, Maine Pyar Kiya, directed in-house by Sooraj R. Barjatya.

Barjatya built on the success of Maine Pyar Kiya with other blockbusters like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hain. The former remains one of the highest grossing releases in the history of Indian cinema, and won the National Award for the most popular film providing wholesome entertainment.

In November 2006, Rajshri Productions launched a broadband entertainment portal, Rajshri.com, offering streaming and downloads of various forms of content including movies, music videos, concerts, and documentaries. The digital content is from its own production house and others.

Rajshri Productions have offices in various Indian cities such as Mumbai, Rajkot, Hubli, Kolkata, Patna, Cuttack, Siliguri, Kathiar, Bhusawal, Nagpur, Raipur, Indore, Jaipur, Delhi, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Jalandhar, Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ernakulam and others.

