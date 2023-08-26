Rajshri Productions to release new film on 5 October1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Co-produced by Jio Studios, the film has been directed by Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish and stars Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer and actor Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma.
Film production and distribution house Rajshri Productions has announced that its new film Dono will be released in cinemas on 5 October. Co-produced by Jio Studios, the film will be directed by Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish and stars Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer and actor Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma.