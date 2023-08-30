The team behind "Gadar 2" has introduced a special offer for the audience ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Zee Studios announced a "buy 2, get 2 tickets free" promotion for the film starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. This offer is valid only until the weekend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raksha Bandhan offer The promotional post stated, “Iss Raksha Bandhan, kijiye poore parivaar ke liye kuch khaas! Book karein tickets under the ongoing offer of Buy 2 Get 2 using the code - GADAR2 (Link in bio) (Book your tickets under buy 2, get 2 offer on this festive season) #Gadar2 in cinemas now."

Fans of the film are enthusiastic about this offer, with some predicting that "Gadar 2" will surpass ₹500 crores in the upcoming weekend. One social media user stated on Instagram, “500 crore this week paar (this weekend Gadar 2 will record ₹500 crore." Another stated, “Wow. Very nice idea and good offer. Brother / Sir this time I have noticed a very Good Campaigning & Promotions for Gadar-2 . I expect the same promotion for all ur forth coming Films."

The film, which released on August 11, has already earned nearly Rs5 crore on its 18th day of release, according to Sacnilk.com. "Gadar 2" is a sequel to the popular movie "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha," with Sunny Deol reprising his role as truck driver Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel playing his Pakistani wife, Sakeena. The film is directed by Anil Sharma.

Sunny Deol, reflecting on the success of "Gadar 2," mentioned his plans for the future at a recent screening of the film in London as reported by ANI. He stated, “I have not still planned anything as to what I'm going to be doing next, hopefully, because I really want to cherish the moment and I want to take my step properly, one step at a time."