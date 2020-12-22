OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19
@twitter
@twitter

Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19

1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2020, 03:14 PM IST PTI

Rakul Preet Singh said she is 'feeling fine and urged all those who came in her contact to get themselves tested

MUMBAI : Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday said she has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine.

Singh was shooting for actor Ajay Devgn's directorial "Mayday" in Hyderabad. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Taking to Twitter, the 30-year-old actor said she is "feeling fine" and urged all those who came in her contact to get themselves tested.

"I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon.

"Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and please stay safe," she wrote.

"Mayday", which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Angira Dhar and Devgn, went on floors on December 11.  

Billed as an "edge-of-the-seat" drama, "Mayday" features Devgn as a pilot and Singh as his co-pilot. The details of Bachchan's character have been kept under wraps.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout