Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-191 min read . 03:14 PM IST
Rakul Preet Singh said she is 'feeling fine and urged all those who came in her contact to get themselves tested
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rakul Preet Singh said she is 'feeling fine and urged all those who came in her contact to get themselves tested
MUMBAI : Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday said she has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine.
Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday said she has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine.
Singh was shooting for actor Ajay Devgn's directorial "Mayday" in Hyderabad.
Singh was shooting for actor Ajay Devgn's directorial "Mayday" in Hyderabad.
Taking to Twitter, the 30-year-old actor said she is "feeling fine" and urged all those who came in her contact to get themselves tested.
"I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon.
"Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and please stay safe," she wrote.
"Mayday", which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Angira Dhar and Devgn, went on floors on December 11.
Billed as an "edge-of-the-seat" drama, "Mayday" features Devgn as a pilot and Singh as his co-pilot. The details of Bachchan's character have been kept under wraps.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.