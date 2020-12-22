Subscribe
Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19
Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19

1 min read . 03:14 PM IST PTI

Rakul Preet Singh said she is 'feeling fine and urged all those who came in her contact to get themselves tested

MUMBAI : Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday said she has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday said she has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine.

Singh was shooting for actor Ajay Devgn's directorial "Mayday" in Hyderabad. 

Singh was shooting for actor Ajay Devgn's directorial "Mayday" in Hyderabad. 

Taking to Twitter, the 30-year-old actor said she is "feeling fine" and urged all those who came in her contact to get themselves tested.

"I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon.

"Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and please stay safe," she wrote.

"Mayday", which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Angira Dhar and Devgn, went on floors on December 11.  

Billed as an "edge-of-the-seat" drama, "Mayday" features Devgn as a pilot and Singh as his co-pilot. The details of Bachchan's character have been kept under wraps.

