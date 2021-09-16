New Delhi: Telugu star Ram Charan will feature with Kiara Advani in a new multilingual film to be directed by Shankar known for films like Rajinikanth's 2.0. The project titled RC15, will be produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Having set the bar for big-budget spectacles with movies like Baahubali, 2.0, KGF: Chapter 1 and Saaho, Tamil and Telugu industries are prepping with a slate of films to draw audiences to theatres in the uncertain times post the pandemic.

Made on high budgets of more than ₹200 crore each, these films will be shot in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, among others and feature a mix of Bollywood and south Indian faces to draw on fan bases across states and geographies.

While Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt star alongside Jr NTR and Ram Charan in his upcoming movie RRR, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen with Baahubali and Saaho star Prabhas in a film bankrolled by Telugu production house Vyjayanthi Movies. Prabhas also has a second film titled Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist while the second instalment in the KGF franchise will feature Sanjay Dutt along with Kannada star Yash.

Trade experts say investments for these films are based on calculations of recovery from multiple languages and key Hindi markets like Maharashtra and Delhi, which together contribute over 60% of box office for the same. They also have key Bollywood talent in place which would also contribute to some percentage of revenue realization.

To be sure, south Indian language films have taken the lead in locking release dates post the second covid wave. Telugu star Allu Arjun’s multilingual action flick Pushpa is slated for Christmas and for Diwali Rajinikanth’s Annatthe clashes with Telugu film Ghani.

