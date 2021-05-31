Ram Charan's ‘RRR’ to release in English, Korean, among other foreign languages

In December 2019, Fox Star Studios released its superhit space drama Mission Mangal in Hong Kong with Cantonese subtitles. The Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer was the second film in recent times to have been taken to Hong Kong, after Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl. Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi had announced a release in Japan while Khurrana’s Bala made it to Saudi Arabia in November 2019. A few months before that, Yash Raj Films had taken its critically acclaimed comedy drama Hichki to Russia and Kazakhstan, while Tamil action comedy Seema Raja headed for a release in Poland. The same month saw Eros International release its 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan in Turkey after having taken two films, Munna Michael and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, to Russia.