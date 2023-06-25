Ram Charan’s wife Upasana shares photo with newborn: ‘Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one’1 min read 25 Jun 2023, 08:33 AM IST
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcome their newborn daughter amidst a heart-warming reception at Chiranjeevi's home in Hyderabad.
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are elated as they welcomed their daughter into the world. The couple, who recently received a warm reception at Chiranjeevi's home in Hyderabad, expressed their gratitude on social media. Upasana shared a heartwarming photo of herself and Ram Charan with their newborn, surrounded by a beautiful setup adorned with flowers and balloons. She thanked everyone for their love and blessings.
