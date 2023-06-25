Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are elated as they welcomed their daughter into the world. The couple, who recently received a warm reception at Chiranjeevi's home in Hyderabad, expressed their gratitude on social media. Upasana shared a heartwarming photo of herself and Ram Charan with their newborn, surrounded by a beautiful setup adorned with flowers and balloons. She thanked everyone for their love and blessings.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are elated as they welcomed their newborn daughter into the world on June 20. Following a heart-warming reception at Chiranjeevi's home in Hyderabad, Upasana took to social media to express her heartfelt gratitude.

Upasana shared a captivating photo of herself and Ram Charan with their newborn. The couple looked radiant in white attire, with Upasana cradling their daughter while Ram Charan lovingly held their pet Rhyme. The backdrop, adorned with flowers and balloons, displayed a charming sign that read, "Welcome Home Baby." Upasana's caption read, “Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings."

The industry's well-wishes poured in through the comments section, with Priyanka Chopra offering her “congratulations" and Rakul Preet Singh expressing heartfelt wishes for the newborn's joy and abundance. Designer Farah Khan Ali also extended her congratulations and prayed for the baby's health.

Ram Charan, speaking to the media after the birth, expressed his gratitude to the media, friends, and family members. He conveyed his appreciation to the doctors and staff for their care, emphasizing their fortunate circumstances with no complications. Ram Charan conveyed his heartfelt thanks for the prayers and blessings received from around the world, reported The Indian Express.

Looking ahead, Ram Charan is set to appear in the Telugu film "Game Changer," directed by S Shankar. The movie features a star-studded cast including Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Srikanth, Jayaram, and Nassar.

