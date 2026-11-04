Ramayana set to lead biggest Diwali box office on record

Mega-budget mythological epic Ramayana is set to revive festive magic in movie theatres, buoyed by the story’s strong emotional resonance and a release spanning multiple languages and formats such as IMAX.
With a star cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Kannada star Yash, trade experts expect strong traction across Hindi and its dubbed south Indian versions. Opening day earnings are estimated at roughly ₹75-80 crore net across languages, or close to ₹100 crore gross, setting the stage for the biggest Diwali week of all time.