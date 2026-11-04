Ramayana set to lead biggest Diwali box office on record

Lata Jha
6 min read4 Nov 2026, 11:23 AM IST
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Opening day earnings of Ramayana are estimated at roughly ₹75–80 crore net across languages, or close to ₹100 crore gross.
Summary
Star power across markets, record pre-Diwali advance bookings, and IMAX sell-outs are driving expectations for a festive revival after years of underperforming holiday weekends.

Mega-budget mythological epic Ramayana is set to revive festive magic in movie theatres, buoyed by the story’s strong emotional resonance and a release spanning multiple languages and formats such as IMAX.

With a star cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Kannada star Yash, trade experts expect strong traction across Hindi and its dubbed south Indian versions. Opening day earnings are estimated at roughly 75-80 crore net across languages, or close to 100 crore gross, setting the stage for the biggest Diwali week of all time.

While the film's mid-week release raises some concerns due to sluggish theatre footfalls ahead of Diwali, cinema owners say anticipation is on par with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, currently the highest-grossing Hindi film with over 1,100 crore in earnings.

Trade experts also hope the festive momentum will provide a strong boost to cinemas, which are already projecting a 10-15% year-on-year surge in domestic collections, putting 2026 on track for the biggest annual box office on record. Beyond Ramayana, south Indian cinema has its own Diwali slate, including Tamil titles such as Suriya’s Scene and Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman 2, along with Malayalam crime thriller Disco.

The upbeat sentiment around Diwali comes after several disappointing major holiday weekends across Eid, Diwali and Independence Day in recent years. Historically known to boost box office collections by 30-40%, festive windfalls for the Indian film industry have shrunk significantly, especially after covid. Last year's Diwali release Thamma managed 123.60 crore, while Independence Day offering War 2 ( 185.13 crore) and Salman Khan’s Eid release Sikandar ( 103.45 crore) also fell short of expectations. However, this year's festive titles, including Awarapan 2 and Border 2, have generated much stronger audience traction.

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Ramayana has the advantage of being a story that audiences across India already know and connect with emotionally. That gives it a strong starting point, with the potential to draw families and audiences across generations to cinemas. We expect the Hindi markets to lead the opening, with strong interest across metros as well as smaller towns,” said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas, BookMyShow.

The south will be an interesting market to watch, Saksena added, particularly with strong regional competition in the mix. In addition, Yash’s popularity in Karnataka and Sai Pallavi’s appeal in the Telugu and Malayalam markets give the film an added advantage. Its release in five languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam—also makes it accessible to a much wider audience.

Record advance bookings

Kamal Gianchandani, chief business planning and strategy, PVR Inox Ltd, said the film has broken the industry’s traditional pre-Diwali jinx, driving record advance ticket bookings for the multiplex chain. “We expect Ramayana to rank among the top three grossers of all time on day one,” Gianchandani added.

As for specific markets, Yash’s presence has ensured exceptionally strong traction in Karnataka, while regions such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab have a particular affinity towards the subject matter itself. Gianchandani said premium formats such as IMAX are almost sold out on day one (Thursday), with the film naturally lending itself to a large-screen experience.

Describing Diwali as one of the two or three most critical release windows of the year, Sameer Munshi, chief operating officer of Miraj Entertainment Ltd, said the festive season also boosts food and beverage revenues as families spend more per visit. He said screen competition this time is primarily confined to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where Scene, Mookuthi Amman 2, and Moonwalk are releasing around the same time, while Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continues to hold screens. In the Telugu states, Venkatesh’s Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 – AK 47 is performing well alongside a few smaller releases scheduled for 6 November, while outside the south, Ramayana has a largely open run.

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That said, trade experts point out that Ramayana will need more than just a massive opening weekend to recover its 4,000 crore production budget. “The film is going to be huge over the opening weekend, but given the size, scale and budget, it needs to eventually make three or four times what any film has earned in the past. The question is whether it will be that historic,” said Rahul Puri, managing director of Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas.

“The festive week on its own does not guarantee anything. The film has to deliver. This year is different for two reasons. The film is Ramayana, and the year it is landing in was already running about 17% ahead of last year by the end of September. We expect the biggest Diwali week the industry has potentially had, and the gap over last year could be a wide one,” said Ashish Misra, head of commercialisation, Cinepolis India. As of Tuesday evening, the chain had sold over 100,000 tickets for the film, with special formats leading. It will screen more than 1,200 shows across its cinemas nationwide on opening day, Mishra said.

“A lot rides on Ramayana, for us and for the whole industry. This year has not depended on one Friday. Seven of the first nine months did over 1,000 crore. But Diwali is still the week that decides where the year ends. A Diwali of this size, with a December that has Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three, King and Jumanji, takes 2026 past 15,000 crore and makes it the best year the Indian box office has ever had. But the number we should be watching is how many people this film brings into cinemas, how it is enjoyed by audiences across generations, how it attracts people who have not been to the cinema in a while,” Mishra added.

Also Read | Revival of cinema in small towns driven by high-profile films and sleeper hits

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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