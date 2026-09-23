No social media? Bollywood's big names find other strategies to make impact, stay relevant

Lata Jha
3 min read23 Sep 2026, 12:43 PM IST
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Select Bollywood stars including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Khan and Akshaye Khanna choose not to be on social media.
Summary
Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor opt out of social media, affecting film marketing strategies. Experts argue they can stay relevant through other channels, as limited engagement can enhance mystique and cultural relevance for films.

Select Bollywood stars including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Khan and Akshaye Khanna are not on social media and you would think that would pose a challenge for marketing campaigns of their film releases and in securing brand deals. However, some experts say celebrities remain culturally relevant even without a personal social media feed.

While the absence helps preserve a degree of mystique that can benefit certain brands, the marketing playbook shifts to borrowed influence via interviews, fan communities, television and increasingly, creator-led amplification. These strategies are likely to be crucial, especially for big titles like Kapoor’s Ramayana, which is slated for a Diwali weekend release.

“A film does not necessarily require the lead actor’s personal social media handle to achieve digital reach. The ecosystem around a major film is much larger. Trailers, songs, and promotional assets are distributed through the production house, music label, streaming and media partners, co-stars, fan communities, entertainment media, creators and paid digital campaigns,” said Shahir Muneer, founder of Divo, a South Indian music and media company.

The scarcity of communication from certain stars may actually work in the campaign’s favour, Muneer added.

“When someone who is otherwise relatively inaccessible appears for an interview or promotional activity, that appearance itself becomes content and generates considerable earned media. The objective is not to make the actor behave like a creator, but to make the film and the moments surrounding the actor culturally relevant enough that the internet handles the amplification,” Muneer pointed out.

Social media is only one distribution channel among several, according to Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder of TheSmallBigIdea, a digital marketing agency. When an actor chooses not to be active on it, the marketing ecosystem compensates: the production house, the rest of the cast, and the music label all build visibility.

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Maintaining an aura

“The trailer and the soundtrack each do their part independently,” Pillai said, adding that in effect, a film loses only one asset, the actor's personal handle, not the broader marketing infrastructure around it.

Some of the biggest stars demonstrate that constant social media activity is not essential to maintaining an aura. Jag Chima, co-founder at influencer marketing and talent management agency IPLIX Media, pointed out that for an established actor, the equity already exists and social media can amplify it. For someone at the beginning of their career, social media can be part of building that equity.

Southern stars Rajinikanth, Vijay, Prabhas and Mahesh Babu do not build their stardom by chasing impressions through daily posts; their core product remains their cinema. While there is no question that actors without public handles give up an increasingly important commercial deliverable, some brands accept that limitation.

The absence has not prevented Kapoor from working with brands such as Asian Paints, Asian Granito, 7UP, TAG Heuer and JioSaavn. He also launched ARKS, a lifestyle label that takes him beyond being a paid face and into the more valuable role of an operator with long-term commercial skin in the game.

“There is an opportunity. Do not ask, ‘How do we force this celebrity to behave like a creator?’ Ask, ‘What form of access can only this person credibly provide?’ It could be a voice experience, an approved AI avatar, a character bot, a game, a prediction league, a rare interview, a collector’s item, an event, a retail installation or a brand-owned content property,” said Sagar Nidavani, founder of Clevertize, a marketing agency.

The celebrity’s limited availability can actually make those formats more valuable because the interaction feels less routine, Nidavani said.

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Managing a balance

The point is not the specific platform choice. It is that even highly monetizable public figures are now managing the balance between commercial visibility and the perceived authenticity of their main community space.

Calling social media absence less of a handicap and more of a strategic constraint, Amit Dhawan, co-founder of Crack'd, a user-generated content and influencer agency, said it can reduce the frequency of direct engagement, but can simultaneously increase scarcity and intrigue. The real question for a brand is not how many followers a celebrity has but how much attention they command when they show up, he added.

Pratish Mepani, founder and creative director of Starting Monday Design and Branding Co, agreed that the importance of social media is sometimes overestimated and the importance of cultural relevance underestimated. Some of the strongest personal brands in the world aren’t built through daily posting. They are built through relevance and consistency.

"Social media provides measurable reach and direct engagement, but brand influence is much larger than follower count. For some established actors, years of credibility, memorable work and cultural relevance can continue to create value across both traditional and digital media," said Sushil Chavan, film producer at BC Web Wise, a digital marketing agency.

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About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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