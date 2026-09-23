No social media? Bollywood's big names find other strategies to make impact, stay relevant

Select Bollywood stars including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Khan and Akshaye Khanna are not on social media and you would think that would pose a challenge for marketing campaigns of their film releases and in securing brand deals. However, some experts say celebrities remain culturally relevant even without a personal social media feed.
While the absence helps preserve a degree of mystique that can benefit certain brands, the marketing playbook shifts to borrowed influence via interviews, fan communities, television and increasingly, creator-led amplification. These strategies are likely to be crucial, especially for big titles like Kapoor’s Ramayana, which is slated for a Diwali weekend release.