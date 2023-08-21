Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has found himself in troubled waters after netizens on social media unearthed an old article, a compilation his controversial comments on fellow actresses, including Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The troubles for the famed actor began when during a recent live session where Ranbir Kapoor's wife and acclaimed actress Alia Bhatt mentioned that she had to remove her lipstick on Ranbir's insistence.

During the interaction she revealed that Ranbir Kapoor would often ask her to "wipe off" her lipstick when he was her boyfriend because he liked her natural lip colour.

The comment which seemed to have gone down very normally between the now married-parents- to-Raha, did not have the same effect on netizens, who in turn took offense. The particular clip went viral and everybody tried schooling Alia that this was a ‘red flag’ in her husband.

The video in question sparked a massive outrage on social media, with netizens calling Ranbir “a controlling husband". Some even sarcastically commented and directed Alia to to ‘blink twice if she is in domestic trouble’.

Even as this controversy was ongoing, netizen went back to archives and brought out a infographic article compiled by Scoopwhoop titled 'To the Ranbir Kapoor's of the world, here are 12 things you can't say to women'.

The link went viral on Reddit.

The series of infographics has Ranbir Kapoor's images fading in the backdrop and comments, which sound misogynist pop out on those images, indicating they were said by the son of Neetu and Rishi Kapoor.

In one of the images, Ranbir is quoted as saying: "…Jab ladki ka dil toot-ta hai, ek baar unka upper lip aur eyebrows set ho jaye, toh bohot jaldi koi aur set ho jayega (When a woman is heartbroken, all she needs to do is go to the salon, and before you know it, she has moved on to someone else).

In another post, Ranbir calls Alia Bhatt “a very loud personality." While another post quoted Ranbir as saying “She is the anxiety queen. She takes anti-anxiety pills even if she has to have a conversation because she is frantic." This comment is indicated to be spoken about Anushka Sharma as per the Scoopwhoop article.

Ranbir Kapoor’s comments have not gone down well with netizens. One user wrote, “So happy that this man child is finally called out. Anushka’s anxiety one was the worst. I have high functioning anxiety and I take meds for it and if someone looked into my medical cabinet and then out me in front of everyone, I will smack them in the face."

Another one said, "The teasing thing and you can't talk properly were aimed at Katrina and she was visibly uncomfortable." "Lol this is so remarkable… Ranbir will not be excused so easily," a third user said. A fourth user commented, "He's problematic but if someone is throwing towels everywhere, I'll definitely be annoyed."

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film, which marked Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after seven years, and also Johar's 25 years in the Bollywood industry, received rave reviews upon its release. It also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.