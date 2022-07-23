Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera on your watchlist? See how it has performed so far

As Yash Raj Films has seen three flops – Samrat Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Bunty Aur Babli 2 – in the past eight months, it was banking on Shamshera to revive its fortunes
The big-budget period drama Shamshera has received an underwhelming start at the box office. The film, Ranbir Kapoor’s first release in four years, managed to cross the ₹10 crore mark in domestic collections on day one. However, given its grand budget of ₹150 crore, the numbers are below expectations.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to note that although Shamshera’s opening day collections are the fifth-highest of any Bollywood film this year, they have still sent ‘shock waves within the industry’.
The film trails behind flops like Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj.
“#Shamshera sends shock waves within the industry, as Day 1 ends on an underwhelming note... National chains poor, single screens below expectations... All eyes on Day 2 and 3 biz... Fri ₹ 10.25 cr. #India biz (sic)," he wrote.
Trade analysts also stated on Friday that several shows of the film across India were cancelled due to poor turnout.
“Dull Shamshera opening plunges the already nervous Hindi film trade into a further state of panic! Unfortunately, collections of the big film are small (sic)," wrote Komal Nahta on Twitter.
“Another big film… but the same story continues! Shows of Shamshera in the morning and noon/afternoon at some cinemas cancelled due to absence of audience (sic)," he added.
The collections are expected to go up to ₹14-15 crore daily over the weekend. But it may still not be enough.
As Yash Raj Films has seen three flops – Samrat Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Bunty Aur Babli 2 – in the past eight months, it was banking on Shamshera to revive its fortunes.
Speaking about the difficulties in front of Bollywood in terms of earnings, trade experts prior to the release of the film had said that Ranbir Kapoor is among the few stars retaining a fan base in small towns but faces a challenge since he hasn’t had a release in four years.
The film was also being compared to the larger-than-life period dramas created by the likes of SS Rajamouli, including the Baahubali franchise and RRR.
Some film trade analysts had expected the YRF film to open big with ₹12-15 crore revenue on day one.
