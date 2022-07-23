Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Media /  Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera on your watchlist? See how it has performed so far

Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera on your watchlist? See how it has performed so far

Trade analysts stated on Friday that several shows of the film across India were cancelled due to poor turnout
2 min read . 05:52 PM ISTLivemint

As Yash Raj Films has seen three flops – Samrat Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Bunty Aur Babli 2 – in the past eight months, it was banking on Shamshera to revive its fortunes

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The big-budget period drama Shamshera has received an underwhelming start at the box office. The film, Ranbir Kapoor’s first release in four years, managed to cross the 10 crore mark in domestic collections on day one. However, given its grand budget of 150 crore, the numbers are below expectations.

The big-budget period drama Shamshera has received an underwhelming start at the box office. The film, Ranbir Kapoor’s first release in four years, managed to cross the 10 crore mark in domestic collections on day one. However, given its grand budget of 150 crore, the numbers are below expectations.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to note that although Shamshera’s opening day collections are the fifth-highest of any Bollywood film this year, they have still sent ‘shock waves within the industry’.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to note that although Shamshera’s opening day collections are the fifth-highest of any Bollywood film this year, they have still sent ‘shock waves within the industry’.

The film trails behind flops like Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj.

The film trails behind flops like Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj.

“#Shamshera sends shock waves within the industry, as Day 1 ends on an underwhelming note... National chains poor, single screens below expectations... All eyes on Day 2 and 3 biz... Fri 10.25 cr. #India biz (sic)," he wrote.

“#Shamshera sends shock waves within the industry, as Day 1 ends on an underwhelming note... National chains poor, single screens below expectations... All eyes on Day 2 and 3 biz... Fri 10.25 cr. #India biz (sic)," he wrote.

Trade analysts also stated on Friday that several shows of the film across India were cancelled due to poor turnout.

Trade analysts also stated on Friday that several shows of the film across India were cancelled due to poor turnout.

“Dull Shamshera opening plunges the already nervous Hindi film trade into a further state of panic! Unfortunately, collections of the big film are small (sic)," wrote Komal Nahta on Twitter.

“Dull Shamshera opening plunges the already nervous Hindi film trade into a further state of panic! Unfortunately, collections of the big film are small (sic)," wrote Komal Nahta on Twitter.

“Another big film… but the same story continues! Shows of Shamshera in the morning and noon/afternoon at some cinemas cancelled due to absence of audience (sic)," he added.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

“Another big film… but the same story continues! Shows of Shamshera in the morning and noon/afternoon at some cinemas cancelled due to absence of audience (sic)," he added.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The collections are expected to go up to 14-15 crore daily over the weekend. But it may still not be enough.

The collections are expected to go up to 14-15 crore daily over the weekend. But it may still not be enough.

As Yash Raj Films has seen three flops – Samrat Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Bunty Aur Babli 2 – in the past eight months, it was banking on Shamshera to revive its fortunes.

As Yash Raj Films has seen three flops – Samrat Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Bunty Aur Babli 2 – in the past eight months, it was banking on Shamshera to revive its fortunes.

Speaking about the difficulties in front of Bollywood in terms of earnings, trade experts prior to the release of the film had said that Ranbir Kapoor is among the few stars retaining a fan base in small towns but faces a challenge since he hasn’t had a release in four years.

Speaking about the difficulties in front of Bollywood in terms of earnings, trade experts prior to the release of the film had said that Ranbir Kapoor is among the few stars retaining a fan base in small towns but faces a challenge since he hasn’t had a release in four years.

The film was also being compared to the larger-than-life period dramas created by the likes of SS Rajamouli, including the Baahubali franchise and RRR.

The film was also being compared to the larger-than-life period dramas created by the likes of SS Rajamouli, including the Baahubali franchise and RRR.

Some film trade analysts had expected the YRF film to open big with 12-15 crore revenue on day one.

Some film trade analysts had expected the YRF film to open big with 12-15 crore revenue on day one.

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.