Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer to release on Republic Day 2023

NEW DELHI: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s yet-to-be-titled film will release in cinemas for the Republic Day weekend of 2023. The movie has been directed by Luv Ranjan known for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and the Pyar Ka Punchnama series. It will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter at the box office.

As theatrical releases resume, trade experts said a bunch of big-budget, star-cast films will help Bollywood fully recover by late 2021 and early 2022 with some sort of consistency in flow of fresh content. Films greenlit and shot post the first and second covid waves are lining up for showcasing in the coming months.

Diwali releases such as Sooryavanshi and Annaatthe have already set the ball rolling earlier this month. Projects delayed from 2020 plus those greenlit in 2021 will come together to bear real fruit for the industry next year when pent-up demand among audiences will meet supply.

The line-up for 2022 includes big star vehicles such as Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey, period drama KGF: Chapter 2, Tiger Shroff’s action film Heropanti 2, Ajay Devgn’s directorial Mayday, Prabhas’ mythological film Adipurush, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s long delayed Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy, the third instalment of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise, among others.

However, many trade experts point out that the shutdown of over 1,000 screens during the covid-19 pandemic and many theatres uncertain on when they might be able to restart all their properties, could result in inadequate showcasing even for big films. A big opening weekend becomes even more important for producers after the pandemic because they know the film will premiere on an OTT platform within days which will eat into theatrical business.

