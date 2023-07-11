Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ to now release on 1 December1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Bollywood continues to languish despite cinemas operating at full capacity for more than a year now after the lifting of pandemic-induced curbs with film business in the Hindi-speaking market nearly 40% less than the pre-covid levels.
Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal co-produced by T-Series and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been moved from its original release date in August to 1 December, 2023. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna.
