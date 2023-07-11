Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ to now release on 1 December

Further, trade experts say the big miss stems from the underperformance of mid-budget titles since the genre has completely moved to OTT. However, there is more hope from the second half where Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan will compete with Animal, Prabhas’ Salaar and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, among others. The second half of the year is usually more lucrative with several festivals and holiday weekends scheduled. “The first half of the year began on a positive note for the multiplex business, as it witnessed record-breaking revenues with the release of Pathaan in January. However, following this initial success, box office collections faced a slowdown. This dip in revenue was expected to some extent, as the market often experiences fluctuations in audience turnout and box office numbers after a highly anticipated release. This volatility is a common phenomenon in the cinema industry," Devang Sampat, chief executive officer, Cinepolis India said in a recent interview. He said the multiplex business managed to partly revive its fortunes with the recent release of Fast X and The Kerala Story.