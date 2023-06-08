Ranbir Kapoor to book 10,000 tickets of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Adipurush’ for underprivileged children1 min read 08 Jun 2023, 05:52 PM IST
Adipurush will hit theatres on June 16, 2023, which was earlier supposed to be January 12, 2023, but got pushed as makers wanted time to correct the portrayal of classic characters in the movie
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor to book 10,000 tickets of Adipurush for underprivileged children. According to various reports, the Bollywood star will book the tickets to show the much-awaited movie 'Adipurush' by director Om Raut which marks Indian cinema's attempt to bring one of the greatest mythological stories to the big screen. The movie features actor Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as 'Lankesh' and Kriti Sanon as 'Janaki'.
