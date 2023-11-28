comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 28 2023 09:41:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.3 0.32%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 210 -0.26%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 254.75 0.33%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 437.9 0.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 562.05 0.31%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Ranbir Kapoor's latest film ‘Animal’ earns over 9 crore in advance booking
Back Back

Ranbir Kapoor's latest film ‘Animal’ earns over ₹9 crore in advance booking

 Livemint

Bollywood movie 'Animal' has collected ₹9.75 crore in advance bookings, with over 3,34,173 tickets sold across 7,200 shows in India.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. (PTI)Premium
Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. (PTI)

Bollywood’s much-awaited movie “Animal" has collected 9.75 crore in its advance bookings on Monday, November 27. So far, a total of 3,34,173 tickets have been sold across 7,200 shows in India, according to Indian film trade portal Sacnilk. 

For Hindi 2D shows, as many as 2,73,425 tickets have been booked in advance, while 58,465 tickets are booked for Telugu 2D shows, followed by 1,504 tickets for Kannada shows and 779 for Tamil shows. 

The National Capital Region, or NCR (2.14 crore), Hyderabad (1.12 crore), Mumbai (84.96 lakh), Bengaluru (80.02 lakh), Kolkata (25.97 lakh), Jaipur (18.31 lakh), and Chandigarh (14.9 lakh) are the regions that contributed to the film's significant advance bookings throughout India, Sacnilk reported. 

On day one, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer minted 6.95 crore in advance ticket sales after the advance booking for the film began. A total of 2,28,275 across all three languages were booked on Sunday. 

The film is expected to earn 50 crore on its opening day, as per Sacnilk reports. The Central Board of Film Certification has awarded Animal an 'A' rating (CBFC).

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. The storyline of the film revolves around the troubled relationship between Ranbir's Arjun Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. Rashmika Mandanna plays Ranbir's love interest while Bobby Deol plays the chief antagonist in the film.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. The film is set to release in theatres on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Ranbir made his debut with 2007's "Saawariya" and is regarded as one of the most talented actors of his generation also known for films such as "Barfi!", "Rockstar", "Wake Up Sid", "Raajneeti", and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani".

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 28 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App