Ranbir Kapoor's latest film ‘Animal’ earns over ₹9 crore in advance booking
Bollywood movie 'Animal' has collected ₹9.75 crore in advance bookings, with over 3,34,173 tickets sold across 7,200 shows in India.
Bollywood’s much-awaited movie “Animal" has collected ₹9.75 crore in its advance bookings on Monday, November 27. So far, a total of 3,34,173 tickets have been sold across 7,200 shows in India, according to Indian film trade portal Sacnilk.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message