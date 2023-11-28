Ranbir Kapoor's latest film ‘Animal’ earns over 9 crore in advance booking

Bollywood’s much-awaited movie “Animal" has collected ₹9.75 crore in its advance bookings on Monday, November 27. So far, a total of 3,34,173 tickets have been sold across 7,200 shows in India, according to Indian film trade portal Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For Hindi 2D shows, as many as 2,73,425 tickets have been booked in advance, while 58,465 tickets are booked for Telugu 2D shows, followed by 1,504 tickets for Kannada shows and 779 for Tamil shows.

The National Capital Region, or NCR (2.14 crore), Hyderabad (1.12 crore), Mumbai (84.96 lakh), Bengaluru (80.02 lakh), Kolkata (25.97 lakh), Jaipur (18.31 lakh), and Chandigarh (14.9 lakh) are the regions that contributed to the film's significant advance bookings throughout India, Sacnilk reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On day one, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer minted ₹6.95 crore in advance ticket sales after the advance booking for the film began. A total of 2,28,275 across all three languages were booked on Sunday.

The film is expected to earn ₹50 crore on its opening day, as per Sacnilk reports. The Central Board of Film Certification has awarded Animal an 'A' rating (CBFC).

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. The storyline of the film revolves around the troubled relationship between Ranbir's Arjun Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. Rashmika Mandanna plays Ranbir's love interest while Bobby Deol plays the chief antagonist in the film. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. The film is set to release in theatres on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Ranbir made his debut with 2007's "Saawariya" and is regarded as one of the most talented actors of his generation also known for films such as "Barfi!", "Rockstar", "Wake Up Sid", "Raajneeti", and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani".

