Randeep Hooda is ‘distorting history’ for Sangh Parivar: says Netaji’s party on Swatantra Veer Savarkar movie2 min read 03 Jun 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Randeep Hooda is acting in and as VD Savarkar in his directorial debut, Swatantra Veer Savarkar.
Randeep Hooda has been accused of “distorting history" with his directorial debut Swatantra Veer Savarkar. All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), founded by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, has issued a statement that slams the teaser of the upcoming biographical film on VD Savarkar for factual inaccuracy.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×