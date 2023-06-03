Home/ Industry / Media/  Randeep Hooda is ‘distorting history’ for Sangh Parivar: says Netaji’s party on Swatantra Veer Savarkar movie
Randeep Hooda has been accused of “distorting history" with his directorial debut Swatantra Veer Savarkar. All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), founded by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, has issued a statement that slams the teaser of the upcoming biographical film on VD Savarkar for factual inaccuracy.

In the teaser, Hooda suggested that freedom fighters Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh and Khudiram Bose were inspired by Savarkar. However, critics argue that there is a stark contrast in ideologies, perspectives, and methods of action between Netaji and Savarkar, says the statement.

“A section of film makers are facilitating the cunning efforts of the Sangh Parivar by making propaganda films. The teaser of Randeep Hooda's film on Savarkar indicates that the said bio picture belongs to such a category," the statement says.

Bose, an iconic figure in India's struggle for independence, was known for his unwavering commitment to the cause. He firmly opposed British rule, advocating armed struggle and encouraging Indian soldiers in the British Army to join the fight for independence, says the statement. In sharp contrast, Savarkar is criticised for penning several mercy petitions and being willing to collaborate with the British authorities, the statement adds.

The statement refers to Netaji's book, "The Indian Struggle," which reveals his perspective on a meeting with Savarkar and Mohammad Ali Jinnah. In the book, Netaji highlighted Savarkar's preoccupation with Hindus obtaining military training through the British Army, seemingly unconcerned with the broader international context, as per the statement.

While Savarkar advocated for Hindutva and a Hindu state, Netaji emphatically expressed his belief in the separation of religion and politics. He emphasised that religion should be a personal matter while politics should be guided by economic, political and scientific principles - the statement adds.

“Netaji and Savarkar were extremely inimical to each other. While Netaji stood for secularism. Savarkar was a propagandist of religious fundamentalism," says the AIFB statement.

Gandhi comment in Swatantra Veer Savarkar teaser

The Swatantra Veer Savarkar teaser is under fire for other things as well. A voice over, apparently by Savarkar’s character played by Randeep Hooda, says in the teaser, “Gandhiji was not bad. But, if hadn’t stood firm on his non-violence ideology, India would have been a free country 35 years earlier."

As per the statement, India would have been independent in 1912 if Mahatma Gandhi hadn’t insisted on non-violence. Many people have pointed out the factual inaccuracy of the statement as Gandhi returned from South Africa to India only in 1915.

Updated: 03 Jun 2023, 09:40 AM IST
