Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Media /  Rani Mukerji’s new film to release in May 2022

Rani Mukerji’s new film to release in May 2022

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has been co-produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment and directed by Ashima Chibber. (Photo: Twitter @taran_adarsh)
2 min read . 10:57 AM IST Lata Jha

  • Mukerji came into her own post 2004 with hits like Mani Ratnam’s Yuva, a composite film with an ensemble cast, Kunal Kohli's Hum Tum, Yash Chopra’s period romantic drama Veer-Zaara, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, and Bunty Aur Babli

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Rani Mukerji-starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway will release in cinemas on 20 May, 2022. The film has been co-produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment and directed by Ashima Chibber.

NEW DELHI: Rani Mukerji-starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway will release in cinemas on 20 May, 2022. The film has been co-produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment and directed by Ashima Chibber.

Mukerji was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2 that made 12.41 crore at the box office.

Mukerji was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2 that made 12.41 crore at the box office.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

She made her debut in 1996 with social drama Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, and in 1998, starred opposite Aamir Khan in Vikram Bhatt's action film Ghulam, her first commercial success and opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Karan Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai that proved a breakthrough. Following a spate of films including Mehndi (1998), Hello Brother (1999), Badal (2000) and Bichhoo (2000) that emerged as box office disappointments, Mukerji was seen in a supporting role in Kamal Haasan’s bilingual Hey Ram (2000) which won much critical acclaim. Another round of box office failures with Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai and Nayak: The Real Hero followed after which she was seen in Saathiya, a remake of the Tamil romance Alaipayuthey, that proved to be a turning point. Mukerji came into her own post 2004 with hits like Mani Ratnam’s Yuva, a composite film with an ensemble cast, Kunal Kohli's Hum Tum, Yash Chopra’s period romantic drama Veer-Zaara, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black and comedy Bunty Aur Babli.

In the period after that, Mukerji’s films mostly proved box office failures with Baabul, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, and Dil Bole Hadippa leading the list. She made a brief comeback with crime thrillers No One Killed Jessica alongside Vidya Balan and Mardaani before taking a sabbatical from work. Her work in recent years includes Hichki (2018), that saw her play a teacher suffering from Tourette syndrome, and Mardaani 2 directed by Gopi Puthran, both backed by Yash Raj Films.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Ambuja Cement vs UltraTech Cement: Which is Better?

Sharks offer small-town dreamers a shot at glory 

Waterways for freight transport: Will it work?

Fintechs are rolling out BNPL cards; should you get them?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!