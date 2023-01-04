Rani Mukerji-starrer ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ to release on 3 March1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 10:50 AM IST
The film has been co-produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment and directed by Ashima Chibber.
NEW DELHI: Rani Mukerji-starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway will release in cinemas on 3 March, 2023. The film has been co-produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment and directed by Ashima Chibber.