NEW DELHI: Rani Mukerji-starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway will release in cinemas on 3 March, 2023. The film has been co-produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment and directed by Ashima Chibber.

Mukerji was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2 that made Rs.12.41 crore at the box office.

She made her debut in 1996 with social drama Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, and in 1998, starred opposite Aamir Khan in Vikram Bhatt’s action film Ghulam, her first commercial success and opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Karan Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai that proved a breakthrough. Following a spate of films including Mehndi (1998), Hello Brother (1999), Badal (2000) and Bichhoo (2000) that emerged as box office disappointments, Mukerji was seen in a supporting role in Kamal Haasan’s bilingual Hey Ram (2000) which won much critical acclaim. Another round of box office failures with Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai and Nayak: The Real Hero followed after which she was seen in Saathiya, a remake of the Tamil romance Alaipayuthey, that proved to be a turning point. Mukerji came into her own post 2004 with hits like Mani Ratnam’s Yuva, a composite film with an ensemble cast, Kunal Kohli’s Hum Tum, Yash Chopra’s period romantic drama Veer-Zaara, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black and comedy Bunty Aur Babli.

In the period after that, Mukerji’s films mostly proved box office failures with Baabul, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, and Dil Bole Hadippa leading the list. She made a brief comeback with crime thrillers No One Killed Jessica alongside Vidya Balan and Mardaani before taking a sabbatical from work. Her work in recent years includes Hichki (2018), that saw her play a teacher suffering from Tourette syndrome, and Mardaani 2 directed by Gopi Puthran, both backed by Yash Raj Films.