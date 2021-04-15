Ranveer Singh adds to his big-budget projects with remake of Tamil hit ‘Anniyan’

NEW DELHI: Actor Ranveer Singh has added to the list of big-ticket titles in his kitty with the Bollywood remake of Tamil hit Anniyan to be helmed by original filmmaker S. Shankar. The psychological action thriller released in 2005 is best known to Hindi-speaking audiences through its dubbed Hindi version Aparichit available on satellite television channels.

The untitled project will go on floors in the middle of next year and will be produced by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios.

Singh, who is currently awaiting the release of his sports drama ’83 that has been delayed for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, also has a comedy drama called Jayeshbhai Jordaar produced by Yash Raj Films slated for 27 August for now and another comedy titled Cirkus to be directed by Rohit Shetty scheduled for the end of the year. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s next directorial venture, Takht, which is yet to get a release date.

Having made his Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), Singh is known for young, energetic portrayals in films such as Gunday (2014), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) and Befikre (2016), besides his trilogy with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali— Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018). Also having appeared in Shetty’s action comedy Simmba (2018), Singh was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama Gully Boy (2019).

Singh who endorses several brands, including Adidas, Head & Shoulders, Ching's, Jack & Jones, Thums Up, MakeMyTrip and Duff & Phelps, also launched a music label IncInk in 2019. He plans to expand the label into a genre-agnostic platform covering music, video, visual art and other experiences.

IncInk has launched rappers and hip-hop artistes such as Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire, Devil-The Rhymer and SlowCheeta, so far.

