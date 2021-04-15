Ranveer Singh adds to his big-budget projects with remake of Tamil hit ‘Anniyan’

Singh, who is currently awaiting the release of his sports drama ’83 that has been delayed for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, also has a comedy drama called Jayeshbhai Jordaar produced by Yash Raj Films slated for 27 August for now and another comedy titled Cirkus to be directed by Rohit Shetty scheduled for the end of the year. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s next directorial venture, Takht, which is yet to get a release date.

