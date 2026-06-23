In the pan-India movie era, cultural missteps can cost stars more than court cases

With the Karnataka High Court finally accepting actor Ranveer Singh’s apology for mimicking a portion from Kannada film Kantara at an event—an act seen by many as disrespectful to a local deity—industry experts say allegations of disregard towards local traditions, folklore, linguistic identity and communities can inflict significant reputational damage on celebrities.
The risks have grown sharper in the era of pan-India cinema, where actors are scrutinized across regions and cultural boundaries. What further makes the Indian landscape unique is that while ultimate legal liability may often be limited, the process itself can become the punishment through FIRs, police notices and organised boycott campaigns.
Social media has accelerated the outrage cycle, potentially prompting brands to withdraw endorsement deals and affecting future film releases in specific markets at a time when producers are investing heavily in dubbing, subtitling and nationwide distribution.