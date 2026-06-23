In the pan-India movie era, cultural missteps can cost stars more than court cases

Lata Jha
5 min read23 Jun 2026, 11:42 AM IST
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Social media accelerates the outrage cycle, potentially causing brands to withdraw celebrity deals and impacting future releases, especially in specific markets.(AFP)
Summary
In the pan-India movie era, a celebrity’s biggest risk may not be a court case but cultural backlash. Social media can turn local grievances into national controversies, damaging endorsements, trust and regional audience goodwill.

With the Karnataka High Court finally accepting actor Ranveer Singh’s apology for mimicking a portion from Kannada film Kantara at an event—an act seen by many as disrespectful to a local deity—industry experts say allegations of disregard towards local traditions, folklore, linguistic identity and communities can inflict significant reputational damage on celebrities.

The risks have grown sharper in the era of pan-India cinema, where actors are scrutinized across regions and cultural boundaries. What further makes the Indian landscape unique is that while ultimate legal liability may often be limited, the process itself can become the punishment through FIRs, police notices and organised boycott campaigns.

Social media has accelerated the outrage cycle, potentially prompting brands to withdraw endorsement deals and affecting future film releases in specific markets at a time when producers are investing heavily in dubbing, subtitling and nationwide distribution.

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Cultural faultlines

Cinema is not treated merely as an entertainment product, it occupies a quasi-political and cultural role. Actors become symbolic representatives of language, regional identity, nationalism, or ideological positions. As a result, even a casual remark can trigger outrage if a community perceives disrespect or misrepresentation,” said Gaurav Sahay, founding partner, Arthashastra Legal.

Earlier controversies were usually confined to organised protests, local bans or political pressure groups. Today, however, the ecosystem is fundamentally different. The outrage cycle is accelerated by social media, commentary, algorithmic amplification, regional identity politics and digital news ecosystems, Sahay added.

The visibility and impact of cultural controversies have also grown with the rise of pan-India films, according to Viren Vesuwala, lead PR and communications at White Rivers Media, a digital marketing agency.

The success of titles such as Kantara, KGF and RRR has strengthened regional pride and heightened sensitivity around cultural representation and commentary. Social media has further accelerated this dynamic, turning local issues into national conversations within hours. Regional fan communities today are far more organised and vocal than before, he added.

Personal liability

To be sure, the nature of risk has changed. Earlier, the threat was largely institutional: the state targeted the film, not the actor personally.

When Gulzar’s Aandhi (1975) was read as a political portrait during the Emergency, the government banned the film outright, but actor Suchitra Sen faced no personal jeopardy. Today, however, the spotlight has shifted squarely onto the individual.

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Richa Pandey, partner at CMS INDUSLAW, pointed to actor Sai Pallavi’s case in 2022 as an illustration of how little judicial protection celebrities may receive. When Pallavi approached the Telangana High Court to set aside a notice issued by Hyderabad Police over controversial remarks on religious violence, the court rejected her plea and directed her to appear before the police. The outcome left her with little option but to issue a public video apology.

“This escalation is driven by digital sub-communities permanently archiving an actor's off-screen slips, and a hardened judiciary that treats a celebrity's massive social reach as a reason for higher criminal accountability rather than a shield,” Pandey added.

Process punishment

When a controversy matures into formal legal action, a celebrity’s legal team typically works through a sequenced set of remedies drawn from criminal procedure and constitutional law. The immediate priority is often preventing physical detention.

“The impact on the celebrity is usually more reputational than criminal. A controversy can temporarily affect endorsements, film promotions and audience perception within a particular region, especially where cultural identity is strongly protected,” said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal & Associates.

At the same time, public memory in the entertainment industry is relatively fluid and commercially influenced. If the celebrity addresses the issue responsibly and avoids appearing dismissive or arrogant, the controversy often fades with time. However, matters linked to regional traditions or religious practices tend to leave a deeper emotional imprint because audiences view them as questions of identity rather than ordinary celebrity missteps, Chandwani added.

Lingering impact

Agreeing that cultural controversies around Indian film celebrities have become almost inevitable in the pan-India era, Trupti Medhekar, account director-performance media at BC Web Wise, a digital marketing agency, said the difference today is that stars are no longer performing only for their core audience.

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A Hindi film actor, Tamil star, Kannada filmmaker or Telugu superstar is now being watched, clipped and judged by audiences across languages, regions and belief systems.

“For a star with strong national popularity, the controversy may not permanently damage their larger career. However, in that particular region or community which was offended, the memory will linger for much longer periods of time. This is when the notion of public memory will take on a completely different meaning in the national versus regional context,” Medhekar said.

Nationally, people may move on after an apology, a new film release or the emergence of another controversy. Regionally, however, the episode can become part of how the celebrity is remembered. Every future visit, promotional event or brand association in that market may revive the same conversation.

“The bigger risk is not always boycott. It is trust erosion. A celebrity may still have reach, but they may lose warmth in a particular cultural market. Brands, event organisers and film marketers become more cautious because controversy adds unpredictability to campaigns,” she added.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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