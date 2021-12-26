Ranveer Singh’s '83 sees subdued Christmas weekend

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Despite favourable reviews, Ranveer Singh-starrer '83 may be in for a subdued Christmas weekend with the two-day collections of the sports drama hovering around the ₹28 crore mark, not having been able to cash in on the national holiday on Saturday. The Kabir Khan directed film is facing stiff competition from Hollywood superhero flick Spider-Man: No Way Home that is clearly the first real blockbuster in India post the covid-19 pandemic, having touched the ₹155 crore mark and heading to ₹200 crore, likely to beat Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi soon.

"'83 is underwhelming on day one. Excellent at premium multiplexes, ordinary in tier-two cities, dull in mass pockets," trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted earlier.

Trade website Box Office India said Spider-Man lost around 50% of showcasing at multiplexes with the release of ’83 but saw only a 20% dip in collections. ’83, on the other hand, is barely seeing any traction outside major metros like Mumbai, Delhi NCR (National Capital Region), Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru and others. Smaller towns may not be the target for an up-market film like this anyway but the dull response from cities like Surat, Jaipur and Lucknow, which are representative of all-Indian feedback, is worrying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It could be argued that ’83 collections are getting hit by restrictions put in place across states due to the Omicron variant scare but in states like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the Telugu dubbed film Pushpa is doing fine," a blog on the website said. With both Spider-Man and Pushpa continuing to do well, ’83 could soon see changes in show timings, another blog added.

Trade experts had earlier anticipated challenges for ’83 since it had only managed 25-30% of advance ticket sales of No Way Home by Thursday night. It was feared that the sports drama may not find traction among the youth given that the 1983 World Cup happened much before their lifetime. Hopes were high thanks to the ongoing holiday period when schools and offices remain shut even though it would be ultimately be difficult for the film to recover its Rs. 200 crore plus budget.