Actor Ranveer Singh will make his television debut with the Indian adaptation of quiz show The Big Picture acquired by Colors, the general entertainment channel owned by Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd.

The format of the show allows contestants to win prize money by answering twelve visual-based questions. It will be produced in association with Banijay Asia and ITV Studios Global Entertainment B.V. and also be available to stream on OTT platforms Voot and Jio.

“In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything—it’s been a platform for me to showcase my skills as an actor and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with COLORS’ The Big Picture," Singh said, and added that the proposition of introducing India to a "now" generation quiz show sealed the deal for him.

Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head, Hindi mass entertainment and kids TV network, Viacom18, said Singh’s youth appeal makes him an instant fit for the show.

“At COLORS, it has been our constant endeavour to tread beyond the conventional to provide premium variety content. With a view of bringing new and enhanced entertainment experience for our viewers, we have over the years pioneered diverse genres that include dance reality shows, talent-based shows, stunt-based shows and voyeuristic content. Breaking new boundaries of entertainment, we are extremely excited to announce one of the biggest and differentiated quiz shows—The Big Picture," Jaipuria said in a statement.

What stands out is the show’s format based on visuals, interesting lifelines and enhanced interactivity interface for the viewers, Manisha Sharma, chief content officer, Hindi mass entertainment, Viacom18 said. “Visuals are a powerful medium, one that the new age India best connects with. This concept will not only provide viewers with a platform to test their visual knowledge but also give them a chance to win big," she said.

