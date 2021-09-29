Rashmika Mandanna to be seen in Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa’

NEW DELHI: Popular Telugu star Rashmika Mandanna known for hits such as Kirik Party (2016), Geetha Govindam (2018), Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020), Bheeshma (2020), Pogaru (2021) and Sulthan (2021), will be seen in Allu Arjun’s multilingual action flick Pushpa which also stars Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil.

Mandanna will also feature in two Hindi films in the coming months - Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Having made her acting debut with Kannada romantic comedy Kirik Party in 2016, which went on to become highest grossing film of the year, Mandanna was next seen in hits like Anjani Putra opposite Puneeth Rajkumar and Chamak opposite Ganesh.

She made her Telugu cinema debut opposite Naga Shourya with the film Chalo that ran for 100 days in some theatres, after which she appeared in Geetha Govindam opposite Vijay Devarakonda, which opened to positive reviews and went on to collect over Rs130 crore. In 2020, Mandanna was seen opposite Mahesh Babu in Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which opened to decent reviews from audience and critics and went on to become one of the highest grossing Telugu films, emerging as the actress’s highest profit earner to date by collecting Rs2 billion in around 10 days.

To be sure, Mandanna adds to the list of young actors looking across geographies to feature in pan-Indian projects to be made with high budgets. Many of these will be shot in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, among others and feature a mix of Bollywood and south Indian faces to draw on fan bases across states. Baahubali star Prabhas is slated to feature in a mythological historical drama called Adipurush for which he will be joined by Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen with Prabhas in a film bankrolled by Telugu production house Vyjayanthi Movies.

