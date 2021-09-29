Rashmika Mandanna to be seen in Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa’

To be sure, Mandanna adds to the list of young actors looking across geographies to feature in pan-Indian projects to be made with high budgets. Many of these will be shot in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, among others and feature a mix of Bollywood and south Indian faces to draw on fan bases across states. Baahubali star Prabhas is slated to feature in a mythological historical drama called Adipurush for which he will be joined by Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen with Prabhas in a film bankrolled by Telugu production house Vyjayanthi Movies.