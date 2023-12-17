Ravi Teja announces new film titled 'Mr Bachchan' after megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Ravi Teja's next film is titled 'Mr Bachchan' after his favourite Amitabh Bachchan, with a tagline 'Naam Tho Suna Hoga'.
Actor Ravi Teja on Sunday announced that his next film is titled "Mr Bachchan" after his favourite megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
The makers also released the first look of the film in which Ravi Teja can be seen riding a scooter with shades on and a haircut resembling Bachchan from his 1970s films. A silhouette of the screen icon's face and a crowd standing in front of a cinema hall called 'Natraj' is embossed as the background of the poster.
Actor Ajay Devgn also shared the poster of the film and captioned it as: "This is going to be (fire emoji)."
Shankar thanked Devgn for his support.
"Thank you So much Ajay Sir @ajaydevgn this is more than a surprise for us…. What a great day to start a film with your wishes…. Thanks a lot," the filmmaker wrote.
"Mr Bachchan" is Ravi Teja and Shankar's third collaboration after "Shock" (2006) and "Mirapakay" (2011).
