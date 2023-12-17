Actor Ravi Teja on Sunday announced that his next film is titled "Mr Bachchan" after his favourite megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Directed by Harish Shankar, the tagline of the upcoming Telugu movie is "Naam Tho Suna Hoga (You must have heard the name)". Animal Box Office collection day 16: Ranbir Kapoor's film surpasses ₹800 crore Also starring Bhagyashri Borse, "Mr Bachchan" is backed by People Media Factory, Panorama Studios and T-Series. Salaar advance booking: Prabhas' film creates box office storm Ravi Teja shared the film announcement on his official X page. "#MrBachchan Naam tho suna hoga. Honoured to play the character with the name of my favourite @SrBachchan saab @harish2you @peoplemediafcy @TSeries," the actor wrote.

The makers also released the first look of the film in which Ravi Teja can be seen riding a scooter with shades on and a haircut resembling Bachchan from his 1970s films. A silhouette of the screen icon's face and a crowd standing in front of a cinema hall called 'Natraj' is embossed as the background of the poster.

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal's film to soon cross Rs100 cr

Actor Ajay Devgn also shared the poster of the film and captioned it as: "This is going to be (fire emoji)."

Shankar thanked Devgn for his support.

Film Dunki: Advance booking opens for Shah Rukh Khan's film in India

"Thank you So much Ajay Sir @ajaydevgn this is more than a surprise for us…. What a great day to start a film with your wishes…. Thanks a lot," the filmmaker wrote.

"Mr Bachchan" is Ravi Teja and Shankar's third collaboration after "Shock" (2006) and "Mirapakay" (2011).

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.