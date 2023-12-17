Actor Ravi Teja on Sunday announced that his next film is titled "Mr Bachchan" after his favourite megastar Amitabh Bachchan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Directed by Harish Shankar, the tagline of the upcoming Telugu movie is "Naam Tho Suna Hoga (You must have heard the name)".

Also starring Bhagyashri Borse, "Mr Bachchan" is backed by People Media Factory, Panorama Studios and T-Series.

Ravi Teja shared the film announcement on his official X page.

"#MrBachchan Naam tho suna hoga. Honoured to play the character with the name of my favourite @SrBachchan saab @harish2you @peoplemediafcy @TSeries," the actor wrote.

The makers also released the first look of the film in which Ravi Teja can be seen riding a scooter with shades on and a haircut resembling Bachchan from his 1970s films. A silhouette of the screen icon's face and a crowd standing in front of a cinema hall called 'Natraj' is embossed as the background of the poster.

Actor Ajay Devgn also shared the poster of the film and captioned it as: "This is going to be (fire emoji)."

Shankar thanked Devgn for his support.

"Thank you So much Ajay Sir @ajaydevgn this is more than a surprise for us…. What a great day to start a film with your wishes…. Thanks a lot," the filmmaker wrote.

"Mr Bachchan" is Ravi Teja and Shankar's third collaboration after "Shock" (2006) and "Mirapakay" (2011).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.