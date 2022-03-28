Ravi Teja’s next film to release on 17 June

In recent years, he has been seen in Gunasekhar's Nippu, Siva's Daruvu, fantasy comedy Devudu Chesina Maushulu, action comedy Balupu and Bengal Tiger directed by Sampath Nandi. After taking a sabbatical for one year, he played a blind man in Anil Ravipudi-directed Raja the Great (2017). In 2018, Teja starred in three films, Touch Chesi Chudu, Nela Ticket and Amar Akbar Anthony, all three were critical and commercial failures. His 2020 film, Disco Raja where Teja played a dual role, had also bombed at the box office.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}