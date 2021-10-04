Reaching pre-pandemic levels, 'Venom' debuts with $90.1 million

“No Time to Die," which opens in North America on Friday, launched with $119.1 million in 54 overseas markets. The pace, according to MGM and Universal Pictures (which has many international rights), was roughly in line with the opening for “Skyfall." Following its London premiere last week, “No Time to Die" — the 25th Bond film and Daniel Craig's last outing as the super spy — grossed $25.6 million in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its $11.4 million on Saturday there was the best box office day for any Bond film on its home turf.

