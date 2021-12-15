New Delhi: NBC Universal-owned OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform hayu that has entered India recently said it is targeting a niche but strong demographic in the country by releasing American reality television series.

The service that has started with 8,000 hours of content, will bring 1,000 hours to the country each year and target the 18-54 age group, with a skew towards women and increasingly look to subtitle its shows. Media experts said the OTT market may be maturing with such specifically targeted services but any platform will remain limited in appeal without local language content.

“We’ve been carrying out market research in India for over a year now as part of which we spoke to a large number of women and realised that there is a significant base that would consider a US reality TV service," Hendrik Mcdermott, managing director, direct-to-consumer, global at NBC Universal told Mint.

The platform is already present in 29 countries including the UK, Australia and Ireland, and has been looking for expansion opportunities because of appeal, Mcdermott said but prefers to focus on a single genre.

Shows such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Real Housewives, Top Chef, Million Dollar Listing and Family Karma, among others, will be available on the service, with new episodes being added everyday and older seasons streaming too. The platform has a 90% skew towards women especially those belonging to the 18-54 age group or even those slightly younger. A three-month subscription to hayu costs Rs. 349 while an annual membership comes at Rs. 999.

The company that will shortly invest in subtitling content in Hindi will focus on content distribution and not production, at the moment, Mcdermott said, explaining why there are no plans for local Indian originals yet. “We have access to some of the world’s largest franchises and we want to focus on bringing these to different markets and adding to our libraries," he added.

A media analyst said that while foreign OTT players like Lionsgate Play and hayu have either launched in the country or are looking to, like HBO Max, the WarnerMedia-owned platform, the strategy to remain niche is deliberate. “They’re looking at India as some kind of mid-sized European country where they don’t really want to go the whole hog. There is recognition that content and talent costs are only escalating and that is a never-ending game," the person said, declining to be named.

An average smartphone in India can host up to three OTT apps so it is unlikely that too many people will sign up for a service for Hollywood films or foreign shows. “Pricing too is an issue and platforms can’t slash them beyond a point," the person said pointing out that consolidation in the fragmented OTT market is still some time away and, till then, new and niche apps will emerge, many of which can benefit from bundling with telco packages or aggregators like Prime Video that now hosts services like discovery+, Hoichoi, Eros Now and Lionsgate Play on its platform.

Mcdermott said hayu had launched a 360-degree marketing campaign in India to create brand awareness, including print, television, outdoor, online video and collaborations with influencers. “It’s only been a few days but we see more engagement and uptick from the Indian subcontinent than we do from many other territories," he said.

