Reality TV platform hayu bets big on India

An average smartphone in India can host up to three OTT apps so it is unlikely that too many people will sign up for a service for Hollywood films or foreign shows. “Pricing too is an issue and platforms can’t slash them beyond a point," the person said pointing out that consolidation in the fragmented OTT market is still some time away and, till then, new and niche apps will emerge, many of which can benefit from bundling with telco packages or aggregators like Prime Video that now hosts services like discovery+, Hoichoi, Eros Now and Lionsgate Play on its platform.