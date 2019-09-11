Realme appoints Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Homegrown smartphone firm Realme on Wednesday announced that it has appointed Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana as its brand ambassador. Khurrana will promote the brand’s ‘Dare to Leap’ identity. The National Film award winning actor will feature in an integrated marketing campaign promoting soon-to-be launched 64MP quad camera smartphone ‘realmeXT’. He will also work closely with the brand team to improve image tuning and software optimization of the smartphone model.

“We are thrilled to get Ayushmaan on board as our captain Realme as he mirrors our ideology of ‘Dare to Leap’ that we persistently follow at realme. He is a youth icon who has dared to leap and steer towards his passion amidst all the hardship and continues to disrupt the norms, just like us. Along with our new Captain Realme Ayushmaan, we are confident to bring India’s First 64MP Quad Camera phone realme XT to the more photo enthusiasts," said Madhav Sheth, chief executive, Realme India.

Realme claims that it is the fastest growing brand in India and has recorded a massive seven-fold growth. The growth is driven by simple technology, quality-driven, affordable and premium looking devices.

As per both Counterpoint and IDC, Realme has become the fourth largest smartphone brand in India since Q4 2018.

The company established in May 2018 by its founder Sky Li and Madhav Sheth has launched 12 products which includes Realme 1, 2, 3, Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme U1, Realme C1, C2, Realme 3i, Realme X, Realme 5 and Realme 5 pro.